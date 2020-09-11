Ubisoft has announced that Rainbow Six Siege will release for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S with support for 4K and 120 frames-per-second.

Those who don’t own the game will be able to purchase the new version for the same price as the current version. Those who already own a current-gen copy of the game will be eligible for a free upgrade provided that they want the game on the same family of devices. Those who own a physical PS4 copy will need a PS5 console that includes a disc drive.

Ubisoft also announced that Operation Shadow Legacy is now available on consoles and PC. Splinter Cell‘s Sam Fisher is now a playable operator. The content brings with it a new game update, details of which are as follows:

Players can explore a reimagined Chalet map, which is newly reworked. The first and the second floors are improved and the roof is now traversable, among other features. Objectives have been the focus of this rework, with a hallway added to improve rotation in the Basement, and the Trophy site has been switched for a new one in Dining.

Other updates include:

Ping 2.0

Map Ban

New Secondary Gadget: The Hard Breach Charge

New Optics and Sights Colors

New Reinforcement Pool

A release date for Rainbow Six Siege‘s next-gen version has yet to be announced. However, Ubisoft confirmed that it’ll be available “later this year.” A date will presumably be confirmed once Sony has announced a launch date for the PS5.

