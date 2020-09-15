PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – September 15, 2020

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
*Links are for the listed region*
North American Update
September’s PlayStation Plus Lineup
PS4 Games
- Arcade Archives Gemini Wing $7.99
- Control: Ultimate Edition $39.99
- Deleveled PS+ $7.99/$9.99
- eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE ARSENAL EDITION $34.99
- eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE FC BARCELONA EDITION $34.99
- eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE FC BAYERN MÜNCHEN EDITION $34.99
- eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE JUVENTUS EDITION $34.99
- eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE MANCHESTER UNITED EDITION $34.99
- eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE STANDARD EDITION $29.99
- Fluxteria Space Bundle $4.99
- Inertial Drift PS+ $17.99/$19.99
- Minoria $19.99
- Outbreak: Epidemic $12.99
- Spelunky 2 $19.99
- Spot The Difference $9.99
- Sushi Break Avatar Full Game Bundle $6.99
- Takotan $9.99
- Tamarin $39.99
- Tamarin: Deluxe Edition $49.99
- The Suicide of Rachel Foster $19.99
- The True $9.99
- Tin and Kuna $29.99
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York $12.99
- Windbound $29.99
- Wintermoor Tactics Club PS+ $15.99/$19.99
- Wintermoor Tactics Club: Official Soundtrack $7.99
- Wintermoor Tactics Club: Wintermost Edition PS+ $19.99/$24.99
- Wreckfest – Complete Edition $49.99
- Yoga Master – Magic Atmosphere Bundle $26.99