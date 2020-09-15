Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 hasn’t yet been out for two weeks, but it’s already breaking franchise records. The collection of remasters now counts as the fastest title in the series to have reached one million copies sold. Suffice it to say, this is no doubt an incredible feat.

Publisher Activision Blizzard shared the celebratory news in the following post on Twitter:

It’s official – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is the fastest game to reach 1 million units sold-through in franchise history! Congrats @TonyHawk. pic.twitter.com/iy8W4ZwlY8 — Activision Blizzard (@ATVI_AB) September 14, 2020

Such success seems especially noteworthy when considering the long road it took to get here. After the mid-2000s, the series hit somewhat of a lull. Pro Skater HD’s release in 2012 managed to reinvigorate interest in the franchise to a degree, but many would argue it wasn’t enough. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5’s 2015 launch arguably serves as the series low point. It left many a critic and fan wondering whether the sports series’ best days were long passed.

However, long running rumors and speculation about THPS‘ return were never far from public consciousness. Thus, the announcement of THPS 1+2 inspired plenty of hope that Vicarious Visions could genuinely recapture the magic. Evidently, the team accomplished just that and more. Even much of the original soundtrack remains intact.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is available now digitally and at retail for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. Last week, Activision released DLC in the form of the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) United pack. For $4.99, players can support military veterans and grab hold of some neat clothing items, decks, and wheels for Create-a-Skater.

[Source: Activision Blizzard on Twitter]