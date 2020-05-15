Editor’s Update: We clarified the tracklist with Activision, as Even Rude and Speedealer appear on the image but not the Spotify playlist. The image contains all of the included bands, which means that there are only five missing tracks between the original two games.

Original: Does the ska band Goldfinger immediately start playing in your head any time someone even mentions the name of Tony Hawk? Are you putting serious consideration into reserving a collector’s edition just to get a full-sized skate deck despite the fact that you haven’t exercised since February? Did your significant other dump you with you in high school just because you beat them at HORSE? If you answered yes to any of these then I’m guessing you also have strong feelings about the upcoming Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 soundtrack. Have no fear because the iconic soundtrack is mostly intact with the current-gen remaster coming in the fall, meaning your nostalgia can remain unharmed.

What lyrics come to your head first? Skate to songs from the era-defining soundtrack #THPS https://t.co/pwW052ooSY pic.twitter.com/9D73rg7w8W — Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 (@TonyHawkTheGame) May 15, 2020

Revealed on Twitter by the official THPS1-2 account, we now have a setlist of what tunes are included in the form of a Spotify playlist. The full list of all 18 tracks goes a little something like this:

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Soundtrack

“Police Truck” — Dead Kennedys “Superman” — Goldfinger “Jerry Was A Race Car Driver” — Primus “New Girl” — The Suicide Machines “Here and Now” — The Ernies “Euro-Barge” — The Vandals “Blood Brothers” — Papa Roach “Guerilla Radio” — Rage Against the Machine” “Pin the Tail on the Donkey” — Naughty by Nature “You” — Bad Religion “When Worlds Collide” — Powerman 5000 “No Cigar” — Millencolin “Cyclone” — Dub Pistols “May 16” — Lagwagon “Subculture (feat. Dieselboy + Kaos VIP)” — Styles of Beyond “Heavy Metal Winner” — Consumed “Evil Eye” — Fu Manchu “Five Lessons Learned” — Swingin’ Utters

If you think that list doesn’t look complete then you’d be right. Here are the eight missing songs from the two original games:

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Missing Songs

“Villified” — Evenrude (See Update above) “Screamer” — Speedealer (See Update above) “Nothing to Me” — Speedealer (See Update above) “Cyco Vision” — Suicidal Tendencies “Committed” — Unsane

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 Missing Songs

“Bring Tha Noize” — Anthrax & Public Enemy “B-Boy Document ’99” — The High & Mighty, Mad Skillz, Mos Def “Out With The Old” — Alley Life

(Editor’s Note: Both Even Rude and Speedealer are listed on the sides of the CD cases in the image shared by the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Twitter account, yet neither band is included in the Spotify playlist. We’ve reached out to Activision and Vicarious Visions for clarification. See update above.)

The biggest omission from the list is Bring Tha Noize, but even that is a small sacrifice to see that the iconic soundtrack remains mostly intact. You too can get your skate jam on when Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 launches on September 4 of this year. Now, go forth and start remembering where all the secret tapes are located.

