The official PlayStation page for Bluepoint Games’ Demon’s Souls remake revealed the Reaper Scythe weapon as a preorder bonus, and then curiously removed it.

We’re not sure why Sony updated the page and scrubbed the information, but it wasn’t fast enough for internet sleuths. Here’s what the page said:

The Reaper Scythe weapon – Once wielded by sorcerers who commanded the spirits of the dead. A pole weapon with a curved blade on one end that is so sharp that they say it can sever your soul from your body. The Reaper Scythe can mow down many targets in a single blow but is difficult to handle and requires both strength and dexterity to use.

Perhaps, the bonus was announced too soon à la Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers. However, this does make us wonder if we’ll see more post-launch items.

An official overview of Demon’s Souls is as follows:

From PlayStation Studios and Bluepoint Games comes a remake of the PlayStation classic, Demon’s Souls. Entirely rebuilt from the ground up and masterfully enhanced, this remake invites you to experience the unsettling story and ruthless combat of Demon’s Souls in stunning visual quality with incredible performance. Venture to the northern kingdom of Boletaria – a once prosperous land of knights, now beset with unspeakable creatures and ravenous demons. Meet strange characters, unhinged and twisted by the world around them, and unravel the unsettling story of Demon’s Souls.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information about the preorder bonus. Demon’s Souls will release on November 12th.

