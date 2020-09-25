When rumors first surfaced that Final Fantasy XVI was due to be announced as a timed exclusive for the PlayStation 5, one of the first questions fans had was about the game’s release. As exciting as the reports were, there were concerns that it will be a long time before the title will see the light of day. However, some of those fears were allayed when we saw Final Fantasy XVI’s debut trailer because it looked far from a game that was in early development.

Known journalist and insider Jason Schreier has heard from his sources that Final Fantasy XVI has indeed been in development for at least four years, and it’ll be out sooner than we think. Schreier revealed this information during a recent episode of the Triple Click Podcast (starting around the 9:00 mark).

We already know that Final Fantasy XVI‘s development team comprises of former Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward developers, which released in June 2015. Assuming these developers moved on to the upcoming title shortly after Heavensward‘s release, the timing checks out.

“The exclusive footage, comprised of both battles and cutscenes running in real time, represents but a fraction of what our team has accomplished since the start of development on this, an all-new Final Fantasy game,” producer Naoki Yoshida said of the debut trailer. “In that span, the team’s size has grown from a handful of core members to a full-fledged unit that continues to polish and build upon what they have created so far, all to provide players an experience unmatched in terms of story and gameplay.”

[Source: ResetEra]