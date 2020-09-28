Vikings are coming to the world of Assassin’s Creed when AC: Valhalla sails onto consoles and PC this fall. Ahead of exploring ninth century England in-game, though, fans can get a taste of the adventure via prequel comics. Dark Horse Comics is publishing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Song of Glory, a three-part limited series starring siblings Eivor and Sigurd. Song of Glory’s first issue will arrive on October 21st, a few weeks ahead of the game’s launch.

Dark Horse’s synopsis for the upcoming series is as follows:

Tensions escalate when a village caught between two rival kingdoms is brutally raided. Eivor, warrior and daughter of wise King Styrbjorn, dispatches the raiders, rescues the villagers, and claims the settlement for her father. She also seizes a prisoner—a woman, Gull, left behind by the rivals—who declares she possesses the secrets of Asgard itself. But there is more to Gull than meets the eye, and her capture will bring death and destruction to Eivor’s family. In disgrace and lured by the promise of treasures and glory, Eivor undergoes a dangerous quest to regain her honor, but what terror awaits in the forgotten temple of a powerful god? All the time, her brother Sigurd forges his own legend while searching for fortune in the lands of the East. Far from home, he finds new weapons and fresh plunder, making a discovery that will change his destiny forever…

Cavan Scott is penning Song of Glory, having previously written for Titan Comics’ Vikings tie-ins. Crossed + 100 illustrator Martín Túnica has been tapped to draw the prequel miniseries. Michael Atiyeh, the colorist behind titles such as Justice Society of America, is contributing his talents to Song of Glory as well.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla hits the PS4, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on November 10th. The PlayStation 5 version launches when the console arrives on November 12th.

[Source: Dark Horse Comics via IGN]