Starting today, September 30th, the PlayStation Store will become home to a Games of the Generation digital sale. The discounts heavily knock down prices on a slew of big PS4 titles, from Borderlands 3 and Dying Light to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Ghost of Tsushima serves as the heavy hitter, though, since the new sale discounts Sucker Punch’s latest by a whopping 25 percent. The sale itself will come to a close in a couple of weeks on Wednesday, October 14th.

As of writing, the Games of the Generation sale page (North America, Europe) has yet to go live. However, PlayStation Blog listed a selection of titles that will feature in the promotion. (Sale prices are not included, though.) The list in question appears as follows:

A Way Out

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Deluxe Edition

Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium Edition

Apex Legends – Bloodhound Edition

Apex Legends – Lifeline and Bloodhound Double Pack

Apex Legends – Lifeline Edition

Apex Legends – Octane Edition

Apex Legends™ – Pathfinder Edition

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

Batman: Arkham Collection

Black Desert: Conqueror Edition

Black Desert: Explorer Edition

Black Desert: Traveler Edition

Blasphemous

Borderlands 3

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition

Conan Exiles

Disintegration

Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition

Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC Bundle

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dying Light

F1 2020

F1 2020 – Deluxe Schumacher Edition

Far Cry New Dawn

Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima: Digital Deluxe Edition

God’s Trigger

Grand Ages: Medieval

Hello Neighbor

Injustice: Gods Among Us – Ultimate Edition

Journey to the Savage Planet

L.A. Noire

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

LEGO City Undercover

LEGO DC Super-Villains

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition

LEGO The Hobbit

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Standard Edition

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Definitive Edition

Monster Hunter: World

MotoGP 20

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

My Hero One’s Justice 2: Deluxe Edition

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – Deluxe Edition

Overwatch: Legendary Edition

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Pure Farming 2018

Ride 3

Ride 3 – Gold Edition

Sniper Elite 4 – Digital Deluxe Edition

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Stellaris: Console Edition

Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition

Stellaris: Console Edition – Expansion Pass Two

Strange Brigade – Digital Deluxe Edition

Sudden Strike 4

Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection

Surviving Mars

Surviving Mars – Digital Deluxe Edition

Surviving Mars – First Colony Edition

Tekken 7 – Ultimate Edition

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Totally Reliable Delivery Service – Deluxe Bundle

Tropico 6

Tropico 6 – Spitter

Tropico 6: El Prez Edition

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

Unravel

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – Digital Deluxe Edition

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship – Legendary Pack

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship: Deluxe Edition

Zombie Army 4: Dead War – Deluxe Edition

Zombie Army 4: Dead War – Super Deluxe Edition

The PS Store’s Games of a Generation sale goes live later today and ends on October 14th at 11:59pm local time.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]