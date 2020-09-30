Starting today, September 30th, the PlayStation Store will become home to a Games of the Generation digital sale. The discounts heavily knock down prices on a slew of big PS4 titles, from Borderlands 3 and Dying Light to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Ghost of Tsushima serves as the heavy hitter, though, since the new sale discounts Sucker Punch’s latest by a whopping 25 percent. The sale itself will come to a close in a couple of weeks on Wednesday, October 14th.
As of writing, the Games of the Generation sale page (North America, Europe) has yet to go live. However, PlayStation Blog listed a selection of titles that will feature in the promotion. (Sale prices are not included, though.) The list in question appears as follows:
- A Way Out
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Deluxe Edition
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium Edition
- Apex Legends – Bloodhound Edition
- Apex Legends – Lifeline and Bloodhound Double Pack
- Apex Legends – Lifeline Edition
- Apex Legends – Octane Edition
- Apex Legends™ – Pathfinder Edition
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
- Batman: Arkham Collection
- Black Desert: Conqueror Edition
- Black Desert: Explorer Edition
- Black Desert: Traveler Edition
- Blasphemous
- Borderlands 3
- Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
- Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition
- Conan Exiles
- Disintegration
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition
- Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC Bundle
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Dying Light
- F1 2020
- F1 2020 – Deluxe Schumacher Edition
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Ghost of Tsushima: Digital Deluxe Edition
- God’s Trigger
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- Hello Neighbor
- Injustice: Gods Among Us – Ultimate Edition
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- L.A. Noire
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- LEGO City Undercover
- LEGO DC Super-Villains
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition
- LEGO The Hobbit
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Standard Edition
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Definitive Edition
- Monster Hunter: World
- MotoGP 20
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- My Hero One’s Justice 2: Deluxe Edition
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – Deluxe Edition
- Overwatch: Legendary Edition
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Pure Farming 2018
- Ride 3
- Ride 3 – Gold Edition
- Sniper Elite 4 – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Stellaris: Console Edition – Deluxe Edition
- Stellaris: Console Edition – Expansion Pass Two
- Strange Brigade – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Sudden Strike 4
- Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection
- Surviving Mars
- Surviving Mars – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Surviving Mars – First Colony Edition
- Tekken 7 – Ultimate Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service – Deluxe Bundle
- Tropico 6
- Tropico 6 – Spitter
- Tropico 6: El Prez Edition
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
- Unravel
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – Digital Deluxe Edition
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship – Legendary Pack
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship: Deluxe Edition
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War – Deluxe Edition
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War – Super Deluxe Edition
The PS Store’s Games of a Generation sale goes live later today and ends on October 14th at 11:59pm local time.
[Source: PlayStation Blog]