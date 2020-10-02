Respawn Entertainment has finally dated the long-requested cross-play feature for Apex Legends. On Tuesday, October 6th, the game will launch cross-play beta alongside the Aftermarket Collection Event.

Once the update goes live, cross-play will be enabled by default and all you have to do is “Find Friend” via the menu and you should be able to send a friend request to anyone across the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (currently Origins only). Those who receive requests will be able to accept, reject, and block them. If you choose to block a request, you won’t see any further requests from that user. Should you change your mind, you can unblock the player.

Here’s how cross-play matchmaking will work, per Respawn:

Before cross-play, each platform would only play with and against other users on the same platform. Now, all console players will play together, and PC players will continue to play only with other PC players. We want to ensure that keyboard and mouse PC players are not being matched against console players, for reasons that should be obvious.

If, however, an Xbox One or PlayStation 4 player and PC player party up together, they will be put into PC matches. This ensures that the console games don’t have PC players in them, but still allows for the console player to play with their PC friend if they opt-in.

Players who want to opt out of cross-play can disable the feature. However, Respawn has warned that this can lead to longer queue times.

“We highly recommend leaving cross platform play enabled to ensure the best experience possible,” wrote the developer.

For more on Apex Legends cross-play, check out EA’s detailed article.