MiHoYo’s Genshin Impact is off to a great start. The free-to-play action role-playing game saw the biggest ever international launch for a Chinese game, and has already boasted impressive numbers of concurrent viewers on livestreaming platforms.

On Twitch alone, Genshin Impact attracted over 110,000 concurrent viewers hours after its September 28th launch, surpassing giants like Fortnite for the day.

According to the South China Morning Post, Genshin Impact has already grossed US$1.84 million on the App Store. We don’t have estimates for other platforms, but the game is available on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Android, and PC. Analysts have told the South China Morning Post that Genshin Impact shows Chinese video game industry’s potential for growth.

Serkan Toto, CEO of Tokyo-based Kantan Games, provided the news site with the following statement:

I don’t think any Chinese-made game has ever had that many pre-registrations outside its home market. So just by the scale of people interested early on, Genshin Impact is a big title already. Genshin Impact is surely ambitious, and I believe if it takes off in the first several days and weeks, the developer might have a super hit on their hands in the long run.

Sho Sato, CEO of LUDiMUS Inc., added that miHoYo benefitted from advertisements and promotional activities in Japan. Genshin Impact was also helped by an increasing interest in MMORPGs amidst Covid-19.

Genshin Impact doesn’t have many critic reviews out yet, but users who have been playing the game have been singing its praises.

Have our readers tried Genshin Impact? Share your thoughts on the game with us below.

[Source: South China Morning Post]