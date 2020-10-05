After weeks of rumors and leaks, it’s official–Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered is indeed real. And, as a retailer recently outed, the title will come to the PlayStation 4, PC via Steam, and Xbox One platforms on November 6th. EA plans to launch a Nintendo Switch version a week later on November 13th. According to digital listings, the remaster’s console price sits at $39.99. Meanwhile, the upcoming rerelease will cost Steam users $29.99.

Check out the official reveal trailer for Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered in the video below:

Hot Pursuit’s remaster packs in updated visuals, cross-play for multiplayer and Autolog, and six hours of extra gameplay that boasts over 30 challenges. Players can also expect to gain access to all of the main DLC at launch, which includes the following packs: SCPD Rebel Racer, Super Sports, Armed & Dangerous, Lamborghini Untamed, and Porsche Unleashed.

As expected, the timeless classic’s return boasts a host of visual enhancements. With regards to performance, PS4 and Xbox One X players will be able to select either 4K/30 FPS or 1080p/60 FPS. Base models of the two consoles will run the remaster at 1080p/30 FPS. In addition, the new technical enhancements include upressed UI, higher resolution reflections, more particles, boosted textures, and improved AA/SSAO.

The remaster’s developer, Stellar Entertainment, also added new achievements/trophies, wraps, updated photo mode and gallery, car colors, and reduced hard stops. Apparently, several quality of life adjustments feature as well, each of which are meant to round out the gameplay experience.

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered comes to the PS4, PC via Steam, and Xbox One platforms on November 6th. A Nintendo Switch version will launch the following week on November 13th. As now, there’s no word on whether EA intends to release the remaster natively on next-gen hardware, but it should at least be playable via backwards compatibility.

[Source: EA.com]