Ubisoft’s For Honor is coming to next-gen consoles, boasting 4K resolution for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. On the Xbox Series S, the medieval multiplayer title will target a resolution of 1080p. Thanks to backward compatibility, current-gen owners will receive access to For Honor’s next-gen upgrade for free. Better still, all progression will carry over from this generation to the next. PS5 and Xbox Series X|S gamers can take advantage of all of the above once their respective platform arrives in November.

A press release from Ubisoft confirms that each player’s inventory and purchases will make the generational leap. Players can expect their profiles to be “automatically shared with their next-gen counterparts.” And 4K resolution isn’t the only technical advancement worth looking forward to, either. Once For Honor’s next season drops in early December, the new consoles will also see gameplay running at 60fps.

Other enhancements include:

Improved Water Reflections

Improved Distance Level of Detail

Improved Shadow Resolution

Improved Texture Filtering

Two of Ubisoft’s other live-service titles were recently confirmed for next-gen, as well. Rainbow Six Siege is on track to make the jump, touting a performance of 4K at 120fps. And The Division 2 will become available on the new consoles courtesy of backward compatibility.

For Honor originally hit stores shelves early in 2017. Since then, the development team has consistently supported the multiplayer experience with free and paid content updates. Year 4 Season 3 launched last month, introducing a brand-new story update in the form of Resistance.

For Honor is out now digitally and at retail on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: Ubisoft]