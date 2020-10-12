Rumor has it that developer Obsidian Entertainment is already beginning work on a follow-up to The Outer Worlds. The veracity of the claim can’t be determined at this time, since neither Obsidian nor the first title’s publisher, Private Division, has offered much in the way of a confirmation. Given The Outer Worlds‘ critical and commercial success, however, such a development would not come as a surprise.

Reports of a sequel to The Outer Worlds entering pre-production come by way of Niko Partners Senior Analyst Daniel Ahmad. According to a post from Ahmad, a new installment is currently “being explored.” See the analyst’s brief comments on the matter in the following Twitter post:

Last I heard a new entry in the franchise is being explored, currently in pre-production. Could change into something else ofc, but this is the current status. https://t.co/OGvfHjycNu — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) October 11, 2020

Due to Microsoft’s ownership of the developer, there are questions as to whether a possible Outer Worlds sequel would make its way to PlayStation. Microsoft’s approach hasn’t been consistent, thus far, with regards to the existing IPs it has acquired. For instance, the recently released Minecraft Dungeons launched on PS4 and Switch despite Mojang and the Minecraft IP being owned by Microsoft. However, the next Hellblade will be an Xbox console exclusive, even though the first entry originally landing on PlayStation consoles first. The Outer Worlds 2 is still a question mark, both as to whether or not its in development and if it would even come to PlayStation platforms. This is similar to questions being raised about the future of Bethesda properties now that it is owned by Microsoft.

The Outer Worlds is available now digitally and at retail on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. Last month, Obsidian expanded the experience with Peril on Gorgon DLC, an add-on that drops players on the unruly Gorgon Asteroid.

[Source: Daniel Ahmad on Twitter]