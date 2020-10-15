The Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory demo has been released a month ahead of the title’s launch. Simply head over to your region’s PlayStation Store and begin downloading.

The demo features six playable songs: four Field Battle Music Stages and two Co-Op Music Stages. Your play data and records will not be saved. Subtitles are available in Arabic, German, English, Italian, French, and Spanish.

Upon release, Melody of Memory will feature 20+ characters, 140+ music tracks, and online VS multiplayer mode.

An overview is as follows:

Try out the demo version of the first rhythm action game in the Kingdom Hearts series! Experience the music of Kingdom Hearts like never before! Melody of Memory features 20-plus characters, 140-plus music tracks, and online VS multiplayer mode. Explore the music and memories from the Kingdom Hearts series! Play as familiar faces from the Kingdom Hearts series, including Disney guest characters who will appear to lend you a hand. Enjoy a massive variety of music from both the Kingdom Hearts series and Disney, with a collection of over 140 songs. Dive into rhythm-action gameplay with memorable tunes in this can’t-miss musical journey!

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory will release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on November 11th in Japan and November 13th in the West.

