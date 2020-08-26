Despite being announced back in June there wasn’t word if Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory would get a North American launch, or when. Square Enix took some of the guesswork out of that today in today’s Nintendo Direct event. The Disney/Square crossover rhythm game will be hitting PS4, Xbox One, and Switch in the West on November 13. Featuring solo and multiplayer modes, Melody of Memory is a musical trip through the history of Kingdom Hearts, along with a few surprises and hints about the future of the franchise.

“Whether alone, or with friends and family via local co-op and online multiplayer, players will need to defeat tough enemies and bosses to achieve the top ranks,” says Square Enix. “Through three different play styles, gamers of all ages can choose their level of challenge depending on whether they want to enjoy the songs and adventure without complicated controls, or showcase their skills with complex combos to put on the ultimate performance.”

The official site still has scant information but also gives hope that the massive song list could include non-Disney, Square focused music such as tracks from the Final Fantasy universe.

“Many characters from the Kingdom Hearts series appear as playable characters! Depending on the stage, Disney characters will appear as guests and lend you their strength. The game features a massive catalog of over 140 songs, including music from the Kingdom Hearts series, Disney, and more. Enjoy rhythm-based action through unforgettable music. There are four play modes including online battles.”

The release of Melody of Memory means that it could be one of the last major releases for the PS4 hardware, with the PlayStation 5’s nebulous “holiday 2020” date expected to be in November. At this time, there’s no word on a native next-gen release for the game, but it should function with PS5 via backwards compatibility. Regardless, it’s the kind of low-stakes, fan-first release that people love and I can’t wait to have yet another rhythm game to add to my library of games.

Look for Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory on November 13.