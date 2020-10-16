Over the course of the last few days, Game Informer’s exclusive coverage of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales has resulted in new glimpses at gameplay. The latest of such videos centers on stealth and combat, in addition to how Miles’ approach to these situations differs from Peter Parker. Stealth is arguably the star of the show in the new clip, given that a few of the moves shown off are exclusive to Miles’ style.

See the full clip of new Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales stealth and combat gameplay in the video linked below

That Miles’ suit provides him with a camouflage ability isn’t new information, of course. Insomniac showcased as much several weeks ago in a separate gameplay demo. What’s truly of interest here is the Wall Takedown, a skill Peter does not have access to–at least not in Marvel’s Spider-Man. This move allows Miles to stick to a wall, then quickly dispatch an unsuspecting enemy on the ground below. The Wall Takedown seems a neat new addition to the franchise’s stealth offerings, which are otherwise rather simple.

Miles is also seen tagging enemies, another ability that didn’t feature in the 2018 entry. Similar to the suit camouflage and Wall Takedowns, tagging should prove especially useful during stealth encounters. Miles’ stealth takedowns are shown up close, too, further distinguishing his style from that of his mentor.

Fans can try out all of the above for themselves in just a few weeks’ time. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales hits stores for the PS4 and PS5 next month on November 12th.

[Source: Game Informer]