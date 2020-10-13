Game Informer Issue #330 will feature a 15-page cover story all about Insomniac Games’ next adventure–Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Comic artist Sara Pichelli, who’s known for her work with Miles Morales in the past as co-creator of the character, designed exclusive art for the Game Informer cover story. Print subscribers to the publication should receive their copies of Issue #330 in the days and weeks ahead. Those who are subscribed to the digital edition will gain access to their copy sometime today.

See Pichelli’s stunning cover art in the image below, complete with Miles breezing through the streets of Harlem:

The cover story from Game Informer explores the title’s opening segment, details Miles’ suite of powers, and goes over other facets of the experience, such as the new skill tree, unlockable suits, and so on. As always, Game Informer also has a full month of coverage planned for its website, with additional articles and features dropping every couple of days. Fans can expect to gain insight via new screenshots, videos, and interviews with the team at Insomniac, starting with the cover story itself, which should start to see details drop as people gain access to the digital edition of the issue.

That’s not all Issue #330 covers, either. Game Informer’s latest also serves as a “primer guide” for the PS5 and Xbox Series X in preparation for the next-gen consoles dropping next month. Two of Ubisoft’s next big titles, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Immortals Fenyx Rising, receive extensive coverage in the new issue as well.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales launches in just a few weeks on November 12th for the PS4 and PS5. PlayStation 5 will release in the US, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12th. Meanwhile, the rest of the world is set to receive the new machine on November 19th.

[Source: Game Informer]