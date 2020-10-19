The Haunting of Verdansk event starts in Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone tomorrow, and it’s one of the biggest limited-time events the set of games has ever had. The horror-inspired trailer shows off Verdansk at night, filled to the brim with Zombies. It also gives us a good look at the Texas Chainsaw Massacre and SAW content coming to the game for the two-week event.

Activision and Infinity Ward released a short roadmap showing what we can expect for the two week event, including new premium bundles, limited-time modes, and exclusive rewards.

Further, they detailed everything coming with the Haunting of Verdansk update, starting tomorrow October 20th, and running until November 3rd.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Warzone Haunting of Verdansk Event Update

Haunted Verdansk

True to the event’s name, Verdansk is now haunted. Darkness has fallen on the map, with only the moon to light the way. SAW’s Billy the Puppet will appear on TVs, asking players if they “want to play a game?” The specter of Leatherface appropriately roams the Farmland portion of the map. And apparently there’s a ghost train on the unused tracks near the train station. Along with simply trying to survive to the end of the round, Verdansk now has these added horrors to contend with and amp up the tension.

Not every mode will be the nighttime haunted version of the map, so those who want to avoid the thrills and chills can opt out.

Trick or Treat in Warzone

Verdansk will also contain specially marked trick-or-treat supply boxes on both its nighttime and daytime versions. Opening these can grant players one of 16 rewards, such as the “‘Return to Dust’ Assault Rifle blueprint, ‘The Cleaver’ Legendary Melee blueprint, a holographic watch, charms, stickers, sprays, calling cards and emblems.” But be warned, while those are the treats, the supply boxes come with tricks as well. Activision simply says they may contain “a quick scare.” If you manage to collect all 16 rewards, you’ll get the “Pumpkin Punisher” Legendary Assault Rifle blueprint.

Zombie Royale

Zombies are coming to Warzone, but those zombies are you and other players. In Zombie Royale, instead of going to the Gulag for a shot at returning to the battlefield, killed players become superpowered zombies with better speed, higher jumps, a nasty melee attack, and thermal vision. Killed human players will also drop syringes. Collecting two of them as a zombie will revive you (via drop) with your complete loadout. To complete the scares, this is one of the nighttime haunted Verdansk modes, so expect it to be spooky.

SAW, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, More Premium Bundles

Deck out your Operators with officially licensed SAW and Texas Chainsaw Massacre bundles. The SAW bundle features Morte as Billy the Puppet, along with some Blueprints and other personalization items. Texas Chainsaw Massacre sees Velikan become Leatherface and also includes custom blueprints and other items.

Additionally, players can pick up the Dr. Karlov bundle, an original in-universe horror character said to be a Verdansk urban legend. There are even more premium bundles, such as a grim reaper and Day of the Dead inspired outfits, available with custom Halloween-themed skins and gear.

Players can also earn a special emblem and calling card by visiting TexasChainsaw.com and entering their email address.

Modern Warfare Multiplayer

Should the spooky open-world of Verdansk not be your thing, Modern Warfare multiplayer will also feature some Halloween treats. Any three-kill streak in multiplayer will make the Operator’s head turn into a jack-o-lantern. Ten kills will then set the jack-o-lantern head on fire. Scarecrows replace flags on Domination points. Skulls need to be collected in Kill Confirmed. And “other visual effects” will create the appropriate Halloween atmosphere for the season.

Two new modes will give players something fresh to play. Onslaught sees teams fighting for control of a Juggernaut suit, while Snipers Only is exactly what it sounds like: an all-out sniper fest in Team Deathmatch.

Remember, this event only lasts two weeks until November 3rd. After that, the spirits that haunt Verdansk will be at rest once more, the undead will climb back in the graves, and the only memory of the horrors will be Operators running around in the creepy Billy the Puppet and Leatherface skins (quite literally, in the case of Leatherface).

Full patch notes should be available from Infinity Ward and Activision later today before the update goes live tomorrow at 10AM PT/1PM ET/6PM UK. The event comes just as the Black Ops Cold War beta comes to an end, giving Call of Duty players plenty more to play, and perhaps a small window into how Warzone might change as it shifts and is linked with the new game.

Are you excited for the Haunting of Verdansk event in Warzone? Will you be picking up any of the premium skins?

[Source: Activision]