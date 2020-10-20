Monster Sanctuary from developer Moi Rai Games and publisher Team17 (Blasphemous) will soon leave Early Access. The colorful metroidvania is coming to the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and Xbox One platforms later in the year on December 8th. Monster Sanctuary will see players assume the role of “the youngest heir of an ancient bloodline of Monster Keepers.” While journeying through the path laid by their ancestors, the heir stumbles upon a mystery that could very well disturb the peace between humanity and monsters.

For a closer look at what Monster Sanctuary has in store, check out the console and release date announcement trailer:

According to a statement from Moi Rai Games’ Managing Director, Denis Sinner, the title’s release has been five years in the making. He added,

Monster Sanctuary originally started out as a hobby project of mine while having a normal day job, and back then I couldn’t imagine that it would be released as a full-fledged game on multiple platforms with a publisher on my side. Ever since we launched the game into Early Access last year, the community feedback we’ve received has helped to improve the game and make it the best possible experience.

In Monster Sanctuary, players collect and train beasts, all of which are upgradeable via “deep skill trees.” The role of Monster Keepers won’t only see players take the fight to the game’s AI, either. Battling monsters online in turn-based 3v3 combat serves as yet another option. And thanks to the metroidvania’s array of elemental attacks and combos, creatures should be able to land the most devastating of blows on their opponents.

Monster Sanctuary launches on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and Xbox One on December 8th. It will be playable on next-gen consoles via backwards compatibility.

[Source: Team17 via Gematsu]