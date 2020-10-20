Sony’s Yasuhiro Ootori revealed in a recent interview with 4Gamer that the PlayStation 5‘s design actually helps to keep costs down.

The PS5’s height allows Sony to reduce the number of mounting boards. If the console was made wider and shorter, it would make it difficult to have a single main board, and would require the company to have a double-board configuration with a main board and a sub-board.

“With two boards, the manufacturing cost and the difficulty of heat dissipation design increase,” said Ootori. “It means that the design requirement to make it look thinner when placed horizontally and the design requirement to reduce the cost with a single board are intertwined.”

Speaking of design requirements, Ootori revealed that the PS5’s design department did propose reducing the height and increasing the width at one point.

“The design department provided the required dimensions, and then we began to consider the main body design,” Ootori continued. “There have been various proposals from the early stages of development, for example, a proposal to reduce the height and increase the width accordingly. However, this time, there was a request from the design department to ‘make it look thinner when placed horizontally,’ and the design was made to be taller and narrower in width.”

4Gamer separately noted that the Xbox Series X consists of two boards.

Do you like the PS5’s design as it is or would you have preferred a shorter and wider design? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

[Source: 4Gamer]