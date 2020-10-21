Marvel’s Spider-Man featured a few surprises in that it sometimes switched perspectives, allowing players to assume the role of MJ and Miles Morales. Will side characters similarly be playable in the upcoming release of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales? The simple answer is no.

Creative Director Brian Horton divulged as much in a recent video interview with Game Informer for the publication’s month of coverage. When the topic of potential playable side characters came up, Horton simply stated that “we are Miles 100 percent of the time.” In further discussing Miles’ role as the hero, Horton added the following,

We wanted to focus on the two parts of Miles. Miles as a kid, as a non-hero… and then we have, of course, all his superhero stuff. But really focusing on Miles allowed us to put maximum effort into delivering the best Miles experience we could.

As a result of this, players can expect that they’ll take on Miles as both a civilian and as Spider-Man. A bit of the civilian gameplay has been seen in previous gameplay demos. And, of course, plenty of gameplay featuring Miles as Spider-Man is out in the wild. One of the more recent examples came courtesy of another Game Informer video, which centers on stealth and combat. Before that, the publication unleashed first-look footage of the adorable Spider-Cat, a character who will aid Miles in certain instances.

To see the full interview with Brian Horton and Game Informer, check out the video linked below. (Talk of playable character begins around the 15:45 mark):

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales launches digitally and at retail on November 12th for the PS4 and PS5.

[Source: Game Informer]