Sony remains cagey about a few things with respect to its next-gen hardware. One mystery concerns the DualSense controller’s functionality on other devices, namely PlayStation 4. Interestingly, it appears that while DualSense won’t work on the PS4, the device does pair with some products beyond the PlayStation ecosystem. Thus far, the new controller’s most intriguing compatibility test has taken place on an Android device with Microsoft’s xCloud. And it works.

Like several other influencers, YouTuber Austin Evans recently received a DualSense from Sony. Naturally, he tested the device’s compatibility on a series of products. Evans’ video demonstration shows that, apart from the baked in microphone, DualSense does not function with PS4. (Perhaps a patch will one day change that?) Afterwards, he tried to get the new controller going on Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go. And it paired fairly well; the left stick worked fine, but the right stick, Evans said, was “a little bit weird.” Face buttons, D-Pad, and the top buttons had good results.

Next, the YouTuber paired the DualSense with a Google Pixel 5 phone, which proved a success. Lastly, Evans tested the controller on Microsoft’s xCloud gaming service. It, too, worked. He even managed to play Forza, though only DualSense’s base functions came to life, of course. As Sony’s said in the past, haptic feedback and the adaptive triggers were built only with PS5 games in mind.

See the full video from Austin Evans below. At the 5:00 mark is when he begins testing the controller’s compatibility on other devices.

Since media outlets and a number of influencers are finally have access to PS5, more impressions are bound to go live in the days and weeks ahead leading to the console’s launch.

PlayStation 5 arrives in the US, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12th. It hits stores in Europe, the Middle East, South America, Asia, and South Africa one week later on November 19th.

[Source: Austin Evans on YouTube]