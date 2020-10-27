Electronics company BenQ recently penned an article on its website, promoting its PC gaming monitors for use with the PlayStation 5. One particular tidbit of information picked up by ResetEra user Nightengale claimed that the console will support 1440p resolution – something Sony hasn’t officially revealed (yet). Just as the article started making rounds, BenQ edited the information out, leaving everyone wondering if the company misspoke or jumped the gun.

The text in question read:

While there’s a lot of talk of 120Hz with regard to the new consoles and late 2020 graphics cards, let’s be realistic. Most of it doesn’t apply to 4K, but more to 1080p or 1440p. It’ll be another generation before 120 frames per second in 4K are normative for the majority of games. We expect the PS5 (and by extension, most PC titles) to deliver firm 4K 60Hz for the next few years. If you’re interested in high frame rates, you may want to consider a good QHD gaming monitor, as 1440p will be supported by the PS5 with a higher likelihood of 120Hz in that resolution. Otherwise, if you want to enjoy PS5 gaming in their sweet spot settings, then 4K 60Hz is where it’s at, from open world to first person shooters.

Worth noting that Xbox already supports 1440p.

Whether BenQ made an error or disclosed something it wasn’t supposed to remains to be seen. We’ll update our readers when we have more information from Sony. In the meantime, let us know if 1440p support would make a difference for you.

[Source: BenQ via ResetEra]