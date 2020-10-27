Sony sent the PlayStation 5 and various accessories to a number of Western media outlets and influencers last week. Now they’re finally able to share their first impressions. At present, only details about the system itself (in a powered off state), DualSense, and Astro’s Playroom are making the rounds. But one piece of key information may be overlooked. The PlayStation 5’s disc edition is not as heavy as it may seem at first glance. In terms of pure weight, in fact, Sony’s new console and Microsoft’s are nearly the same size.

As the embargo lifted this morning at 7:00am CST, Geoff Keighley posted a quick video of himself holding the PS5 out of its box. Part way through the video, The Game Awards creator noted that while the console is indeed large, “it actually doesn’t weigh as much as you think it would.” Keighley weighed both the PS5 and Xbox Series X on a scale, finding that the PS5 clocks in at 9.9 pounds (4.49kg). Meanwhile, Xbox Series X weighs 9.6 pounds (4.35kg).

He explained that what most contributes to the PS5’s heftiness is its bottom portion–the disc drive’s location. Reason, then, suggests the Digital Edition of the console will be considerably less hefty. At the top of the console, Keighley added, “there’s not a lot of density.”

Check out the full video from Keighley in the post below. (Talk of the console’s weight begins just before the one minute mark):

Since media and influencers are only sharing unboxing videos and minimal details right now, more information about the console is bound to surface in the days ahead.

PlayStation 5 arrives in the United States, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12th. The console hits stores in Europe, the Middle East, South America, Asia, and South Africa one week later on November 19th.

[Source: Geoff Keighley on Twitter]