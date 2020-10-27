Ubisoft has officially confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Riders Republic, and For Honor will all support 4K and 60 frames-per-second on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. As previously reported, Rainbow Six Siege will support 4K and 120 fps.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s on offer specifically for PS5 players:

Watch Dogs Legion: Ray tracing on PlayStation 5 will immerse players in a city full of digital screens, holograms, and neon lights, while players can also take advantage of the Tempest 3D Audio engine to bring London to life by hearing every passing car, talking pedestrian, or drone flying overhead. Thanks to the ultra-high speed SSD, loading times will be dramatically reduced, allowing for even quicker fast-travel and seamless high-speed drives across London. Adaptive triggers enable players to enjoy hand-tuned responses, elevating the visceral feeling of high-tension moments.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: PS5 players can immerse themselves in the stunning open world with the power of the Tempest 3D Audio Engine to hear the environment around them, along with detailed 4K and 60 frames per second visuals, and faster loading speeds due to the additional power of the console’s ultra-high speed SSD.

Immortals Fenyx Rising: Immerse yourself in a beautiful open world and feel the environment like never-before thanks to the Tempest 3D Audio engine and PS5 DualSense haptic feedback. Experience incredibly fast load times thanks to the power of the PS5 console’s ultra-high speed SSD, stunning 4K graphics and smooth action-packed 60 frame per second gameplay. Experience it all in vivid color with High Dynamic Range technology on compatible screens.

Riders Republic: Race and ride through the National Parks of the United States in 4K and 60 frames per second. HDR compatible screens offer a wider range of colors and crisper visuals so you can experience every moment as if you were there, and faster loading times make sure you spend more time boarding, skiing and flying.

If you own PS4 versions of the aforementioned games you’ll be able to upgrade to PS5 versions for free, where available. Those who own a digital copy will be entitled to a digital upgrade and those who own physical copies will need a PS5 with a disc drive.

[Source: Ubisoft]