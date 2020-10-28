Sony has a doozy of a month planned for PlayStation Plus subscribers once November rolls around. First, all PS Plus members will gain access to Middle-earth: Shadow of War (PS4/PS5) and Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition (PS4/PS5). Both of these become available early next month on November 3rd, then leave the service on November 30th. PlayStation 5 players will receive something extra in the form of Bugsnax on November 12th. Bugsnax is set to remain available through PS Plus until January 4, 2021. (It’s worth noting that Bugsnax will not serve as a PS Plus freebie on the PS4.)

In addition to detailing next month’s offerings, Sony unveiled further information about PS Plus Collection on PlayStation 5. The PlayStation Plus Collection counts as an add-on benefit for subscribers who migrate to the new console. For no additional cost, members on PS5 will receive instant access to a slew of PS4 hits, which are to remain available so long as players keep an active PS Plus subscription. The full list of first-party games that will come to PS Plus Collection on PS5’s launch day includes:

Bloodborne

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Infamous Second Son

Ratchet and Clank

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

PS Plus Collection will also feature the following titles from third-party developers and publishers:

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Resident Evil 7

A post on the PlayStation Blog further notes that PS4 games redeemed via PS Plus Collection on PS5 will take advantage of the system’s Game Boost capabilities. As such, PS5 players can expect these PS4 adventures to feature faster loading speeds and improved framerates.

PlayStation 5 launches in North America next month on November 12th. The console rolls out in Europe the following week on November 19th.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]