Sony has unleashed yet another stylized advertisement for the PlayStation 5. However, this new one-minute clip is being billed as the console’s “launch ad,” which rapper Travis Scott narrates. As with the other ads, the PS5 itself does not sit at the center of attention. The launch spot instead uses adventures in space, across the skies, in the desert, and so on to convey what players can expect to see, feel, and hear while playing next-gen games.

PlayStation’s official Twitter account shared the ad this morning in the following post:

There are no limits to where we’ll go. We are all explorers. Watch the new #PS5 launch ad. https://t.co/ZYBG1JTG92 pic.twitter.com/MxOhVM3ZS6 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 28, 2020

In a PlayStation Blog post, SIE’s VP of Marketing Eric Lempel notes that the ad’s theme centers around “the idea of exploration.” To truly capture such a theme, Sony called on its “new strategic creative partner“–Travis Scott. The two announced their partnership last week in a collaboration video, featuring Scott’s Cactus Jack brand and a few of PlayStation 5’s technical minds.

The console’s forthcoming launch should prove something special. In the United States alone, PS5 preorders are already outpacing those of the PS4. According to SIE’s President and CEO Jim Ryan, such high demand could culminate in a low supply of hardware on launch day for those who haven’t secured a preorder.

PlayStation 5 arrives in stores for the United States, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12th. Sony’s next-gen console will hit Europe, the Middle East, South America, Asia, and South Africa on November 19th.

[Source: PlayStation on Twitter, PlayStation Blog]