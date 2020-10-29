Popular Pokemon-like Creature Collection MMO, Temtem, is making its console debut exclusively on the PlayStation 5 in form of Early Access. Starting December 8th, PS5 owners will be able to access four of the game’s six islands with a 30+ hour campaign in which they can capture over 100 unique Tems. Cross-play will be enabled.

“The whole campaign is playable in co-op, and since Temtem is an always-online world, you’ll constantly meet other players around you and will be able to battle, trade, or just chat and get to know fellow Temtem tamers,” Crema game director Guillermo Andrades wrote on the PlayStation Blog. Temtem is up for preorder now, and comes with exclusive in-game title and PSN avatars alongside Early Access.

Early Access will allow players to do a lot more than just journey through the campaign. According to Crema, there will be plenty of activities and features to keep us busy and competitive types will be able to partake in ranked battles.

“If you prefer to live your online life stylishly, you can focus on fully customizing your character or even your own house,” Andrades added. “In Temtem, each player can have their own home located in Atoll Row, an infinite neighborhood where players can walk through and visit every house in the game with no load times.”

As more islands are added to Temtem, its price will increase until it reaches $44.99 / €37.99 for Standard Edition and $64.99 / €54.99 for Deluxe Edition at launch. Those who preorder the Deluxe Edition will also receive a pack of camouflage cosmetics.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]