Konami Clarifies Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Resolution Yet Again

Konami has found itself clarifying Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 ‘s PS4 and PS5 resolution for the third time. This time, however, the company has published a handy dandy chart on its website so that there’s no further confusion. The previous statement was a tad misleading, leaving players a little frustrated.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 resolution and frame rate for PS4, PS5

Konami originally said during a Nintendo preview event that the Master Collection’s MGS 2 and 3 will support 720p because they are ports of the PS3’s HD Collection, whereas MGS 1 will stick to its original PS1 resolution. The company then released an official statement claiming that the collection will target 60 fps across all platforms except the Switch. Not quite.

Konami’s new chart reveals that MGS 1 will be locked to 30 fps on all platforms. Furthermore, the game will only support 1080p resolution across all platforms (except Switch in handheld mode, where it’s stuck at 720p), so don’t expect 4K support.

Image: Konami

Fans are understandably a bit bummed. Nevertheless, we hope that this will be the last clarification on this matter.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 will be released on October 24.