Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Resolution Clarified by Konami

Konami has clarified the confusion surrounding Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection‘s resolution on all platforms following yesterday’s reports that MGS 2 and 3 will target 720p. The confusion stemmed from a recent preview event for the Nintendo Switch.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection resolution confirmed for PS4, PS5

According to IGN, Konami initially said at the preview event that it is committed to 100% authenticity for games included in MGS: Master Collection Vol. 1, including their respective resolutions. Nintendo Life confirmed as much, and claimed that it separately reached out to a Konami representative for clarification, and was told that MGS 2 and 3 will target 720p to match the 2012 HD Collection. The company has now denied that this is the case.

The Master Collection will target 1080p / 60 FPS on all platforms except for the Switch. On the handheld specifically, the games will target 1080p / 30 FPS in docked mode and 720p / 30 FPS in handheld mode.

It’s unclear if Konami misunderstood Nintendo Life’s question or if it simply assumed that the publication was only asking about the handheld. Nevertheless, even Switch is getting the 1080p treatment as long as it’s in docked mode.

MG: Master Collection Vol. 1 will release on October 24.