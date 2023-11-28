Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 Update Fixes Trophies

Konami has released an update for all titles included in Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1, fixing trophy issues that plagued the PS4 version. The publisher also said that it is currently investigating all known issues not included in the update, so expect another patch in due course.

Complete patch notes for the November 27, 2023 update are as follows:

METAL GEAR SOLID 2: Sons of Liberty – Master Collection Version

Changed the in-game browser to Microsoft Edge (Xbox Series X|S)

Fixed an issue where sometimes trophies weren’t properly unlocked (PlayStation®4)

Please note that some trophies cannot be unlocked immediately upon loading save data even if the requirements have previously been met. The requirements of these trophies must be met again in order for them to be unlocked.

Fixed some minor issues and made additional adjustments (Nintendo Switch™, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®4)

METAL GEAR SOLID 3: Snake Eater – Master Collection Version

Changed the in-game browser to Microsoft Edge (Xbox Series X|S)

Fixed an issue where sometimes trophies weren’t properly unlocked (PlayStation®4)

Please note that some trophies cannot be unlocked immediately upon loading save data even if the requirements have previously been met. The requirements of these trophies must be met again in order for them to be unlocked.

Fixed some minor issues and made additional adjustments (Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®4)

Metal Gear & Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake – Master Collection Version