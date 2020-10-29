Abzû creator Giant Squid and publisher Annapurna Interactive have opened digital preorders for the studio’s next title, The Pathless. The game, priced at $39.99, is now available to preorder for PS4 and Ps5 on the PlayStation Store. In addition, PC players can pre-purchase a copy on the Epic Games Store. But digital storefronts aren’t the only way for interested gamers to get their hands on this particular adventure. Physical editions for the PS5 version are also in the works; so, too, is a vinyl soundtrack that will ship early next year.

Skybound Games plans to distribute The Pathless‘ Day One Edition, which will be sold at retailers on December 8th. This edition comes with a physical copy of the adventure title and six art cards. Meanwhile, iam8bit is shipping an Exclusive Edition for PS5 on December 8th. It packs in a physical copy, foldout poster, six art cards, and exclusive reversible cover art designed by award-winning artist Elaine Lee. Preorders for this version, which costs $52.99, are live now on iam8bit’s official website.

Get a look at the iam8bit Exclusive Edition for The Pathless in the image below:

Iam8bit is additionally releasing a vinyl for The Pathless‘ original soundtrack. Priced at $39.99, the 2xLP package boasts a Cleansed Blue and a Cursed Red vinyl for the music by Grammy-Nominated composer, Austin Wintory. Elaine Lee designed the album art for this product, as well. The vinyl presently lacks a firm release date, but is on track to ship sometime in Q1 2021. Preorders are currently available via iam8bit’s storefront.

The Pathless launches digitally on the PS4, PS5, and PC via Epic Games Store on November 12th. PS5-exclusive physical iterations will arrive later in the year on December 8th.

[Source: Annapurna Interactive via Gematsu]