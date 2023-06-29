Mundaun PS5 Upgrade Announced, Includes 4K Support

Scorn isn’t the only obtuse horror game that was just announced for PS5. Annapurna Interactive revealed during its showcase that a Mundaun PS5 upgrade is out now, giving players a higher quality version of developer Hidden Fields’ hand-penciled horror game.

What does the new version of Mundaun include?

The current-gen port of Mundaun is available on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. It runs at 4K at 60 frames per second and features new bug fixes, extra language support, and more. The PS5 port is $19.99 for those who don’t already own it and free for players with the PS4 version.

Originally released in 2021, Mundaun is a first-person horror game that features hand-drawn pencil art. The game centers around Curdin, a man returning to a secluded valley in The Alps for his grandfather’s funeral. After finding some mysterious happenings in the village, however, Curdin is then thrust into an adventure that features puzzles, exploration, and more as he tries to figure out what happened to his grandfather.

While Mundaun garnered an average score of 75 on OpenCritic, it’s grown to become a cult hit among horror fans because of its unique presentation and chilling scares.