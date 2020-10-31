Ubisoft has reportedly told DualShockers that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will run at upscaled 4K/60 frames-per-second on the PlayStation 5.

The publisher recently penned a lengthy blog, detailing the next-gen versions of its upcoming titles. Curiously, the blog mentioned resolutions of 4K/60 fps for the Xbox Series X and 4K “and” 60 fps for the PS5. The latter resulted in people assuming that games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will not be able to support 4K “at” 60 fps on Sony’s console. As speculations made rounds online, Ubisoft updated parts of its blog but confusion still remained.

As of this writing, here’s what we know about the PS5 versions:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will support 4K at 60 fps

60 fps Immortals Fenyx Rising will support 4K and 60 fps

60 fps Far Cry 6 will support 4K at 60 fps

60 fps Riders Republic will support 4K at 60 fps

60 fps Rainbow Six Siege will support 4K at 120 fps

120 fps For Honor will support 4K. Ubisoft’s blog doesn’t clarify if that’ll be at 60 fps or not. However, it does mention that 60 fps will be available for both next-gen consoles

As far as “upscaled” 4K is concerned, we’re only hearing this via a PR representative that DualShockers reached out to. It’s unclear if this applies to both consoles or if Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will offer native 4K on the Xbox Series X.

Ubisoft’s PR and communication has been quite a mess lately but we’ll update our readers when we have more information. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will launch on November 10th and 12th so we’ll find out in due course what the PS5 version offers.

