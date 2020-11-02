Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment plans to close the servers for Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor on December 31st. Consequently, the title’s online functionality will soon be inactive. Trophy Hunters will especially want to take note of this, since it means many of the game’s Trophies now have an expiration date. Thus, the Platinum Trophy is on track to become unattainable by year’s end.

As relayed by PlayStation Universe, an update about Shadow of Mordor’s online components on the PlayStation Store shows that specific functions will soon cease working. According to the PS Store listing, “certain features for the Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor videogame will no longer be available beginning Dec. 31, 2020.” The listing goes on to note that affected features include:

The Nemesis Forge feature will no longer be available. Therefore, players will no longer be able to transfer their in-game Nemeses from Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor to Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

Vendetta missions and Leaderboards will no longer be available.

WBPlay will no longer be available, but the epic runes “Orc Hunter” and “Gravewalker” will automatically be awarded to all players.

The above mentioned Vendetta missions are what will stop players from obtaining the Platinum after December 31st, since there’s a Bronze Trophy attached to completing one such task. This is especially unfortunate news for players who have yet to jump into the experience. After all, the PS Store presently has Shadow of Mordor’s Game of the Year Edition on sale for $5.99. If you’re wanting to secure the Platinum, then, now seems like the best time to do so.

