November 7th is nearly upon us, meaning BioWare and Electronic Arts will soon celebrate N7 Day for Mass Effect. Specifics about this year’s virtual festivities are not yet known, but Male Shepard actor Mark Meer recently announced that something “special” is in store. That something relates to a cast reunion, which will stream live this weekend on Saturday, November 7th at 11:00am PST.

Meer shared the stream plans in a post on his personal Twitter page. His tweet says that nine of the franchise’s cast members will join him, including Fem Shep Jennifer Hale and developers Karin Weekes and Patrick Weekes. See Meer’s full message in the post linked below:

Podcaster Ash Sevilla will moderate the stream, which presently lacks confirmation as to whether it will go live on Twitch, YouTube, or another streaming service. However, a separate post from Sevilla notes fans can submit questions via an N7 Day 2020 Google Doc.

News of the stream, and N7 Day itself, comes on the heels of ongoing rumors regarding a Mass Effect Trilogy remaster. For nearly a year, speculation and leaks about a potential rerelease have bubbled to the top. Yet, neither EA nor BioWare has confirmed or denied what seems to be the obvious. The latest bit of speculation suggests the remastered collection has been internally delayed, providing BioWare with extra time to further polish the project. Should this prove true, fans could see the collection hit stores sometime in the early part of 2021.

Might the developers and cast officially unveil the remaster this weekend? We’ll find out soon enough. Again, the cast reunion stream goes live on November 7th at 11:00am PST.

[Source: Mark Meer on Twitter]