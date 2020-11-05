The EA Play subscription service, formally known as EA Access and Origin Access, will soon add another heavy hitter to the selection–Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. EA Play members will receive “unlimited access” to the experience starting next week on November 10th.

Begin your journey Nov. 10 when Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order enters The Play List. The galaxy awaits. Find out more here: https://t.co/n68u0OG9NU pic.twitter.com/3pGilGiAtO — Electronic Arts (@EA) November 5, 2020

Respawn’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order joins a host of titles that are already available via EA Play. Some of the more notable games on the EA Play list include: Need for Speed: Heat, FIFA 20, NHL 20, Madden 20, Rocket Arena, and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville.

EA Play is available on the PlayStation 4, PC via Origin and Steam, and Xbox One platforms for the price of $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year. In addition to a collection of fan-favorite EA titles, EA Play subscribers are treated to exclusive challenges and rewards, a 10 percent discount on all EA digital purchases (games, DLC, and Season Passes included), and the ability to play select new releases for up to 10 hours prior to launch.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order hit store shelves last fall for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One. It’s since gone on achieve considerable success across the board. As of May 2020, Respawn’s solo Star Wars adventure accumulated an impressive 10 million unique players. With that in mind, it’s no wonder EA already has its sights set on further expanding the franchise.

[Source: EA.com via Electronic Arts on Twitter]