Electronic Arts’ EA Access and Origin Access services are collectively getting a name change. The publisher will combine the two under a singular brand–EA Play. In addition, Origin Access Premier will soon take the name of EA Play Pro. Each of these changes will go into effect next week on August 18th. Subscribers need not worry about their benefits, though. The 10 percent membership discount, early game trials, and access to a robust library of games aren’t going anywhere. Over the next few months, EA actually plans to add to the service. The first of such additions will arrive in the form of “in-game challenges and monthly reward drops” for certain games.

A blog post on EA’s website notes that the move to a single brand represents an effort to streamline its various services. The post also expands upon the type of rewards and challenges that EA Play will have on offer for members. This exclusive content will vary on a title-by-title basis. But some rewards may include cosmetics, vanity items, and Ultimate Team Packs.

There may be some confusion regarding the EA Play name because of EA’s annual E3-adjacent showcase, which boasts the same title. However, the publisher preemptively rectified this particular issue earlier in the year. Many may recall that this year’s EA Play digital showcase was specifically referred to as EA Play Live. While we originally thought this was due to the move toan all digital -program in the year of COVID, it now appears that the name change was due to the rebranding of the company’s subscription services. Similar showcases from now on will fall under the EA Play Live banner, as well.

Members should notice the above changes to EA Access and Origin Access when EA Play takes effect next week on August 18th.

[Source: Electronic Arts]