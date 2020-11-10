Last Saturday, we reported that the PlayStation 5 currently doesn’t allow players to transfer their save data onto a USB drive. The only way for players to back up their save files is to pay for PlayStation Plus, which gives subscribers access to Sony’s cloud storage service.

This is particularly disappointing for folks who don’t use PS Plus otherwise as the ability to back up saves has been paywalled. However, it looks like Sony is “exploring” the option to allow players to back up their data onto a USB.

In a new FAQ published on the PlayStation Blog, Senior Communications Director Sid Shuman wrote:

Players cannot transfer PS5 games to a USB drive. PS5 games must be stored on the console’s internal ultra-high speed SSD for gameplay. Explorations for allowing players to store (but not play) PS5 games on a USB drive in a future update are underway. You can, however, store and play PS4 games from a compatible USB drive connected to PS5. For more details, keep reading.

Sony also reiterated that players will be able to expand PS5 storage with compatible M.2 SSD drives in the future. The company suggested holding off on buying any drives available in the market that are advertised as intended for use with the PS5.

“We will share more details on recommended drives in the future,” said Shuman. “M.2 SSD storage functionality will come to PS5 after launch with an upcoming system software update.” Fair enough. It’s better to be safe than sorry.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]