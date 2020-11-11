PSLS  •  News

Mortal Kombat Film Producer Says There’s No Longer a Scheduled Release Date

In December 2019, Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema pencilled in the Mortal Kombat reboot film’s due date for January 15, 2021. Because of uncertainties surrounding the pandemic, such a theatrical release date is no longer on the docket. In fact, according to one of the movie’s producers, a launch day isn’t currently scheduled at all. As a result, fans should not hold their breath for a trailer anytime soon, either.

Producer Todd Garner relayed the information to curious fans in a Twitter thread yesterday. Garner told inquiring fans the following,

Mortal Kombat doesn’t count as the first video game adaptation to be affected by the pandemic. Last month, MGM delayed the Alicia Vikander-starring Tomb Raider indefinitely. Again, ongoing doubts about when movie theaters worldwide will be able to open is what led to such a decision.

In other Mortal Kombat news, fans of the franchise have new Mortal Kombat 11 content to look forward next week. Come November 17th, NetherRealm will roll out Kombat Pack 2 for $14.99, which adds Mileena, Rain, and Rambo to the roster. That same day will see the release of MK11 Ultimate, a $60 package that includes MK11, Kombat Packs 1 and 2, and the Aftermath expansion. The latter bit of content launched earlier this year as a story expansion that explores the time-shifting MK11 tale even further.

[Source: Todd Garner on Twitter via Bloody Disgusting]