Like several other retailers, Walmart will have PlayStation 5 consoles available to order online come launch day. To remind customers of this fact, the retailer shared a list of times throughout the day when orders will be open. There are only four time slots in total: 12:00pm EST, 3:00pm EST, 6:00pm EST, and 9:00pm EST. Unfortunately, there is no way of knowing how much stock the store will have on offer. Those interested should be sure to keep their eyes locked on the Walmart website when the time comes, though.

Sony previously announced that launch day sales from retailers will only be available to purchase online. As such, those who were unable to secure a preorder should not line up in front of stores. And while SIE CEO and President Jim Ryan has confirmed more PS5s will be available at launch compared to the PS4 release, he’s also noted not everyone who wants one on launch day will find one. Since PS5 preorders are already outpacing those of the PS4, at least in the US, stock shortages shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.

PlayStation 5 arrives in the United States, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and South Korea tomorrow, November 12th. The consoles launches in Europe, the Middle East, South America, Asia, and South Africa next Thursday on November 19th.

