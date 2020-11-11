In overhauling the PlayStation Store on desktop and mobile, Sony removed one of the storefront’s most appreciated features–the Wishlist. Such a move ushered in an upgraded store for desktop and the mobile app, as well as made room for whatever changes are coming to PlayStation 5. But it seems Sony has since made one concession, considering the Wishlist is reportedly embedded into the PS Store on PS5.

Push Square reported on the feature’s swift return, noting that a new embargo lift makes it possible to speak more candidly about the upcoming system. Since the storefront is built into the PS5, so, too, is Wishlist. And, apparently, the feature is more functional than ever.

The publication shared the following screenshot. As you can see, a Wishlist icon boldly sits to the left of the page.

Similar to how the Wishlist used to work, Push Square notes that adding a game or DLC to your Wishlist will guarantee you get updates about the item as long as it’s marked. The website cannot confirm it just yet, but the assumption is that if a player adds, say, Watch Dogs: Legion to their Wishlist, they’d receive a notification whenever it’s discounted.

Reportedly, players will also be notified if an item on their Wishlist receives new post-launch content. This seems a solid step forward. Luckily, PlayStation fans can give this all a try for themselves when Sony’s latest console arrives in the very near future.

PlayStation 5 launches in the US, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and South Korea tomorrow, November 12th. The new hardware lands in Europe, the Middle East, South America, Asia, and South Africa next week on November 19th.

[Source: Push Square]