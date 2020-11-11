Sony Thinks PS4 to PS5 Transition Will Take About Three Years

Sony Interactive Entertainment Vice President, Hideaki Nishino, has said that the transition from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 is expected to take up to three years.

Speaking to Japanese website AV Watch (via Wccftech), Nishino said that he’s an advocate of forward compatibility as well as cross-gen games because development for the PS4 is important for the foreseeable future.

It may not be easy to develop PS5-specific development from day one. For the time being, development for PS4 is also necessary. It’s not a PlayStation unless you prepare a system that developers can [exploit] over several years, so I think there is great potential in the future. In terms of compatibility, it is important to get PS4 titles on PS5, but I have insisted that forward compatibility (supplying the same titles to PS5 as PS4) is important. The current assumption is that the transition from PS4 to PS5 will take about three years. In the meantime, how can I keep buying games on PS4? Can the purchased games be played on PS5? That is important. We ask developers to develop on the premise of ‘cross generation’ of PS4 and PS5.

This isn’t the first time Sony has stressed upon the importance of continuing to support the PS4. The company has said on numerous occasions that the seven-year old console’s user base is known for its “stickiness” and there is still a lot of life left in it.

