Folks over at Eurogamer’s Digital Foundry have discovered that Activision quietly added support for 120 frames-per-second to Call of Duty: Warzone on the Xbox Series X. However, the game runs at 60 fps on the PlayStation 5.

Digital Foundry tested Warzone‘s PS5 frame rate using various methods but couldn’t go beyond 60 fps. Considering the game offers cross-play across all platforms, the difference in frame rates doesn’t make much sense. One plausible explanation for this is backwards compatibility. As Eurogamer pointed out, Warzone runs on the PS5 via backwards compatibility and may require a full next-gen port to run at 120 fps. This is something Rocket League developer Psyonix recently explained.

For the uninitiated, Rocket League supports 120 fps on the Xbox Series X but not on the PS5. Psyonix’s senior communications manager Stephanie Thoensen told PushSquare that enabling higher frame rates on the Xbox Series X/S is only a matter of releasing a small patch, but the PS5 requires “a full native port due to how backwards compatibility is implemented on the console, and unfortunately wasn’t possible due to our focus elsewhere.”

Digital Foundry also noted that Warzone doesn’t boot in 120Hz on the PS5. Selecting Performance Mode doesn’t make a difference. The outlet reached out to Activision but hasn’t heard back yet. Worth noting that other last-gen games like Destiny 2 and Rainbow Six Siege will support 120 fps on the PS5. Both Bungie and Ubisoft made that clear when announcing their plans for the new consoles.

Perhaps, Activision will update Warzone‘s PS5 port at a later time. We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: Eurogamer, PushSquare]