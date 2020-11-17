The recently released BioWare: Stories and Secrets from 25 Years of Game Development features a host of details about BioWare’s storied past, including insights into cancelled projects. Evidently, the book also boasts a few glimpses at the studio’s future, namely with regards to the next Mass Effect installment. Three pieces of art from the new title are included in the book, which may offer hints about what’s next in store for the beloved sci-fi franchise.

Tumblr user Felassan shared the three art pieces, noting that none of them were presented with captions. As such, fans are left to speculate about their meanings until BioWare itself shares concrete answers.

As Felassan commented on their post, the following picture appears to feature a Mud Skipper on the left side. And it looks similar to the one in BioWare’s teaser image for the next game.

Next up is an image of an unfinished Mass Relay, the transit devices used for interstellar travel. The MR-7 marking to the right suggests it may not be the only new device under construction, either. Whether this Mass Relay is set in the Milky Way galaxy or Andromeda presently remains a mystery.

The final piece of artwork bears a resemblance to the Remnant structures scattered throughout Mass Effect: Andromeda. A synthetic race of aliens, the Remnant remain shrouded in secrecy. Still, the technology’s inclusion here serves as further proof that BioWare’s next Mass Effect outing will explore the lore from Andromeda to some extent.

On this year’s N7 Day, BioWare teased that another Mass Effect project is in development. Moreover, the studio finally confirmed the long-rumored remaster for the original trilogy. Mass Effect Legendary Edition launches in spring 2021 for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One. The title will also run on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, with next-gen enhancements.

[Source: Tumblr via Eurogamer]