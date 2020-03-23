BioWare and Dark Horse Books are teaming once more for another book project. This time, however, the focus is squared solely on the developer’s storied 25-year history. With BioWare: Stories and Secrets from 25 Years of Game Development, fans will get a much closer look at the production of the studio’s most iconic games. “Secret, canceled projects” will additionally receive plenty of insight. Dark Horse plans to release the hardcover tome this fall on October 13th for $39.99. Preorders are currently available through Amazon.

Check out the front cover for BioWare: Stories and Secrets from 25 Years of Game Development below:

A 200-page compendium, Stories and Secrets from 25 Years of Game Development aims to put readers “in the room during key moments in BioWare’s history.” This will cover everything from the developer’s origins as an isometric RPG maker to its current work in living worlds. Long-time fans should especially appreciate previously unseen art and photos, all accentuated with insight from BioWare team members of the past and present. Surely, many of the candid details will center on the likes of Dragon Age and Mass Effect, as stories have persisted about various canceled entries into both of those long-running franchises. However, it’s entirely possible those book brings to light other projects that the public never actually knew about.

Likely to attract the most attention is the promise that BioWare’s new collaboration with Dark Horse will allow readers to “pore over details of secret, canceled projects.” The action-RPG Shadow Realms, axed in early 2015, is bound to garner the most interest. Hopefully, details behind scrapped games from now-defunct BioWare Mythic and BioWare Victory receive exploration as well, though we’ll have to wait until this fall to find out what secrets this book is holding.

[Source: Amazon via GameSpot]

This page contains affiliate links to products. Purchases made through these links help support PlayStation LifeStyle.