Counterplay Games has deployed patch 2.1.17 for Godfall, which fixes a plethora of issues reported by players alongside adding stability improvements.
Full patch notes are as follows:
PlayStation 5 Only
- Solved an issue where pressing the F11 key on a plugged keyboard would cause the game to hang.
- Solved an issue where changing a controls setting in a language other than English would change most text back to English.
General – All Platforms
- Solved various collision issues across the realms where players could get stuck or clip through the world.
- Solved an issue with new accounts causing a hitch of VFX when displayed for the first time (stuttering).
- Solved an issue with Surety (Augment) that caused it’s damage to stack indefinitely with multiple Northern Techniques.
- Solved an issue where Dreamstone Boons’ values could change randomly while in the Holomap menu.
- Solved an issue where some higher tier midbosses were not dropping the correct amount of loot.
- Solved an issue where Foreboding Reach (Augment) displayed a +0% bonus to Rampage damage.
- Improve stability issues with co-op games.
- Solved an issue where low level flex missions would not scale appropriately with high level players.
- Solved various ledge climbing issues in the Water Realm.
- Solved a missing augment constellation connection on the Hinterclaw valorplate.
- Solved an issue in the equipment menu preventing players from equipping items from the 16th item slot of the first page.
- Solved an issue with the Skip button overlap and legibility.
- Solved an issue where certain trees in Crimson Glade would suffer from LOD issues.
- Players can no longer be interrupted by enemy AoEs when performing takedowns.
- Solved an issue where Nyak Windcarver’s electric orb was dealing more damage than intended
- Solved an issue where post-mission free roam would incorrectly scale to the highest player level. Free roam after completing a mission will now retain the mission’s original level scaling.
- The Darkstar Crusher (Legendary Hammer) primary trait has been adjusted: It will no longer affect Bosses (this includes Midbosses). Duration is now set to 15 seconds (previously 20s). The Time Bubble will slow enemies by 50% (previously 70%). Trait text will match the effect (previously, displayed 30% even though it was slowing by 70%).
- Solved an issue during the mission Tormentor’s Asylum where enemies would spawn out of combat zones.
- Solved an issue where players could be locked out of Light Attacks after performing certain Shield attacks.
- Solved an issue with monster descriptions in our Japanese localization.
- Solved an issue where players could crash when playing coop against Zamora.
- Solved an issue with multiplayer Free Roam where activating multiple beacons at the same time would result in the final beacon giving an incorrect amount of rewards.
- Solved an issue where God-Beast Ichor (Charm) would only spread poison to an enemy if it was their first time being poisoned.
- Solved various issues with phase nodes not activating after completing a hunt mission.
- Lock-on target icon will no longer display during cutscenes.
- Solved an issue where Dual Blades Northern Technique was not scaling at stage 4.
- Credits now properly display after finishing the campaign.
- Solved an issue where certain Dreamstones would not have their third activity choice displayed.
- Solved an issue where the Siphon Skill was not available if the player had not unlocked Weapon Techniques.
- Solved an issue where the Rank 5 Breach Skill (bonus damage to the next Charged Heavy Attack) only applied to the first hit of a multi-strike attack.
- Solved an issue where the Raider achievement was not unlocking properly.
- Solved several localization overlap issues with “Skill Unlock” notifications.
- Solved an issue in the Tower of Trials where the number of respawns could reset after completing a trial.
- Solved an issue in multiplayer where players with high latency could get stuck on a Defeated screen, unable to respawn.
- Solved an issue with Warhammers receiving less bonus damage from various sources (Rampage, Polarity Attacks, Timing Attacks and consuming Rampage).
- Solved an issue where Boons that give Warhammer extra damage gave less than originally shown.
- Solved an issue where tooltips for destroying portals in the mission Shrine of the Godsmiths may show up and never expire.
- Solved a crash while fighting Bronze Animus at the end of the Soulshatter tutorial room.
- Solved an issue where multiplayer guests could select “Invite a Friend” when searching for a server, delaying load-times and possibly resulting in an error.
- Solved an issue where players quickly accessing a holomap after loading from an intel mission would interfere with boons.
- Solved an issue where Dreamstone Solaris’ Orb target players walking into the arena before they enter combat.
- Solved an issue where Keyboard shortcuts in the Equipment menu could misplace UI.
- Solved an issue where you could not dismiss the friends list using a controller.
- Solved several issues where fighting Zamora for the first time in a session would cause hitches.
- Solved an issue where skipping the final cutscene and credits would respawn the player in the boss arena.
- Solved an issue after completing Shrine of the Godsmiths where the Twilight Beacon for ending the mission disappears and selects a new one ~1400m away.
- Solved an issue where Valorplate names would not appear localized.
- Solved an issue where the Spirit Crystal mini-game would be considered complete if all crystals entered their correct realm at least once.
- Solved an issue where Treasure Hermits would lose their knockdown immunity upon getting hit while trying to teleport away.
- Solved an issue in multiplayer where players who force close the game are not removed from the party nor show a disconnecting message.
- Solved a crash that could occur during a three player coop game in Alluvial Plains.
- Solved an issue where Takedown Skill Rank 1 & 3 were not functioning correctly against certain melee enemies.
- Solved an issue where players were unable to navigate the equipment submenus with their gamepad controllers.
- Solved an issue where players were unable to navigate their friends list with their gamepad controller.
- Solved an issue where players were unable to navigate the cosmetics menu with their gamepad controller.
- Solved an issue with Dreamstones where flex missions would advance to the next round if the timer ran out.
- Solved a crash that could occur when opening a menu in Sanctum with raytracing enabled.
- Solved several issues with codex entries that would not unlock or unlock at the wrong time.
- Solved an issue where the player could get stuck in the Sanctum upon completing a Dreamstone.
- Solved an issue where the Clear Skills button would at times not refund any skill points.
- Added seven items missing from the loot pool. These should now drop appropriately, keep an eye out!
- Solved an issue where players needed to wait for the Parry animation to finish before taking another action.
- Solved an issue where the player could not start sprinting until they caught their shield from a throw.
- Solved an issue where the level-up animation would interrupt camera close-ups during conversation cutscenes.
Godfall is available now on the PlayStation 5 and PC.
[Source: Gearbox]