LKA, the team behind The Town of Light, is hard at work on another project, a psychological thriller known as Martha is Dead. Publisher Wired Productions previously announced the title for PC via Steam, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Players on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 can also look forward to Martha is Dead’s release sometime in late 2021.

Confirmation of PS4 and PS5 versions was accompanied by the following reveal trailer.

Similar to The Town of Light before it, Martha is Dead, takes place in Tuscany, Italy. This LKA-developed psychological thriller is set in 1944, however, during the second world war. Amid the brutality of war, a young woman’s desecrated remains are found near a lake. Martha is dead, hence the game’s namesake. The twin sister that survives her must come to terms with the murder of a loved one. Naturally, such trauma is only exacerbated by the continuously escalating war.

With Martha is Dead, the team at LKA aims to blur the lines that sit between gaming and reality. In so doing, the developers will explore loss and relationships, as well as the psychological nuances that existed during one of history’s most horrific periods. Players will experience all of this and more through the lens of a young woman who longs for truth, but also keeps a fair few secrets of her own tucked away.

At present, Martha is Dead lacks a solid release date. However, the title is expected to launch for the PS4, PS5, PC via steam, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms later in 2021.

[Source: Wired Productions via Gematsu]