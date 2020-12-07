Former Naughty Dog developer Rodney Reece took to Twitter last week to reveal an Uncharted 1 Easter Egg tucked away in a multiplayer map within 2013’s The Last of Us. Apparently, it went unnoticed.

That map is Beach, and the Easter Egg is Sully’s plane. Reece, who now works for Respawn Entertainment as Principle Level Designer, revealed that he “broke” the plane up and added it to the map.

You know, here is an easter egg I’ve been holding onto since 2013. In the Last of Us on the map “Beach,” there are remnants of a propeller plane. That plane is Sully’s plane from Uncharted 1. Not saying that’s canon. But I took it from U1, broke it into pieces, & put it there. pic.twitter.com/SQjFXn68HZ — Rodney Reece (@RodneyReece7) December 3, 2020

During the conversation that followed, Reece revealed another Easter Egg that many seem to have missed. There’s a bar called The Pelican in Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception that also appears in The Last of Us‘ Pittsburgh level near the end with Sam and Henry.

I think it’s all just Easter eggs. In Uncharted 3, at the bar in the beginning, there’s a newspaper talking about a new fungus that potentially infects humans. — WilliamTSherman (@DialgaMarine) December 3, 2020

If you really want a double Easter egg, that bar is called The Pelican in U3 and it’s also in Last of Us 1 in the Pittsburgh level near the end with Sam and Henry. — Rodney Reece (@RodneyReece7) December 6, 2020

Did our readers come across either of these two Easter Eggs?