Kena Bridge of Spirits DualSense Features Detailed DLC Teased

With the Dualsense controller having haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, most PlayStation 5 games are making use of the new features. Kena: Bridge of Spirits is no exception. According to Official PlayStation Magazine UK, these features will have a variety of applications across Kena’s abilities, equipment, and combat encounters.

Mike Grier, one of the game’s two co-creators, detailed how both the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers will be used for weapons like the bow:

We use haptics on all of Kena’s abilities and shield, and at the moment we use the adaptive triggers when using the bow. You have a little bit of resistance on the right trigger that tightens as you full draw. When you do have the string fully drawn the bow has more power and more accuracy and you’ll feel that tension in the trigger as you pull back. There are some fun minigames too; these train you up to use the bow.

One of the other PlayStation 5 features the game will be utilising is the rapid load times. Ember Lab has demonstrated the game will take about two seconds to load from the console dashboard. The console’s extra power will also allow for more detailed environments; they can render hundreds of NPC creatures. They can also create more realistic combat.

The game tells the story of Kena, a spirit guide tasked with helping the deceased transition into the spirit world. This will mean solving their problems and helping them to move away from the physical world. She’ll be joined by small spirits known as the Rot. They will help her to solve puzzles and be successful in combat. Once the story has finished, there may even be a chance for DLC according to the game’s other co-creator, Josh Grier:

Yeah, there’re definitely opportunities for additional spirits that we couldn’t get into this game that would have additional loops you could go on to open up in the game.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is now due out in Q1 2021 for PS4 and PS5. Those who purchase the PS4 version will be entitled to a free upgrade to the PS5 version.

[Source: Official PlayStation Magazine UK via PSU]